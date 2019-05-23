Govt, W/A security agencies share information to counter terrorism – Interior Minister

Government is acting together with security agencies in the West Africa sub-region to nurture strategies and share information to counter terrorism in the sub-region, Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior has stated.

This, he said would, help address the recent rise in terrorist attacks in the sub-region as well as to secure the peace of the country.

The minister was speaking at a special regional and sector commanders meeting organised by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Accra yesterday on the theme, ‘Strategising to combat emerging national/sub regional security threats.’

Describing terrorism as a greatest threat to the region, Mr Dery said the challenge demanded the adoption of coordinated approaches to nurture strategy.

He said there was the need to work closely with leaders and border agencies to share ideas on suspected travellers, adding that “terrorism transcends national borders, it will only be effective when complimented by regional action”.

The Interior Minister observed that the recent rise in terrorist attacks on neighbouring countries has required government to adopt both short and long term plan to deal with the impending challenge.

Commending the GIS, the minister urged officials to be extra vigilant at the various borders and step up their operational protocols to prevent such threats from happening, saying, “It hasn’t happened yet and we have to make sure it does not happen.”

Additionally, he mentioned that plans were underway to resource the six newly created regions with offices, logistics among others and assured the Service of government’s support.

Mr Dery urged the officials to introduce proposals that would ensure sustainability of the country’s peace saying, “The peace of Ghana will not be compromised”.

Mr Kwame Asua Takyi, Controller General of the GIS on his part, said the Service was collaborating with other security agencies on various borders to provide security in the country.

He said, “As a service, our security concerns are reinforced by the increasing threats to the sub-region and global security in the form of terrorism, drug trafficking, human smuggling and trafficking, money laundering and cyber crime.”

Mr Takyi noted that while safeguarding against these threats there was the need for the service to broaden scope of operations to enjoin border communities contribute to the efforts of countering terrorism.

He entreated the regional commanders to use border community engagements to solicit for information within the border areas.

The GIS Controller General, urged the commanders to intensify patrols along unapproved areas.



BY ALLIA NOSHIE