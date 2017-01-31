Govt urged to pay special attention to STEM education

An Information Communication Technology Specialist, Justice Akpadi, has called on government to pay special attention to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and allocate more financial resource to the sectors.

According to him, STEM education held the key to addressing unemployment and helping Ghana to become a leader in technological innovations in the comity of world.

Mr. Akpadi, the Chief Executive Officer of I-Think-Edu, said this to The Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the launch of the STEM Challenge for Kids 2017 in Accra on Monday, which was on the theme, “STEM Education, the Master Plan for Sustainable Development.”

STEM Challenge for Kids, a pilot contest programme initiated by I-Think-Edu, an ICT organisation with the aim of pioneering digital education in Africa, is meant to assist 20 pupils and students between the ages of six and 16 years in Greater Accra to come out with technological innovations to address the challenges facing the country in the areas of health, agriculture and water.

The ultimate winner in the contest would receive a cash prize of GH₵1,000 and mini lap top, the second would receive GH₵700 and the third, GH₵500, and all the top three would receive five years continuous coaching to fully develop their innovations into business ventures.

Mr Akpadi explained that in the era of the fast changing technological world, Ghana could not afford to lag behind in STEM Education.

He emphasised that STEM education had become critical for sustainable development and there was high demand for STEM professionals both in Ghana and abroad, and stressed that, the country had to position itself to tap the openings in the STEM sector.

He said it was against that background that his outfit decided to come out with the contest to encourage students to pursue STEM education and come out with innovations to deal with the challenges facing the country.

Mr. Akpadi indicated the programme would soon be extended to the other regions in August this year to allow students irrespective of their location to “have quality experiences that build their interest and competencies in STEM.”

An ICT Specialist, Dr. Nana Kofi Annan, who launched the programme, called on corporate bodies to support the programme and entreated parents to encourage their wards to take part in the contest.

He said such contests were necessary to help children and students to nurture their creative talents and come out with innovations to deal with the challenges facing the country.

Reverend Lambert Ntibrey, a business continuity contract staff with ECG said the youth needed technological skills to excel in whatever endeavour they pursued and asked them to take keen interest in the contest.

By Kingsley Asare