Govt urged to expedite GFA reconstitution

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aduana Stars, Albert Commey has urged the government to expedite action on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) reconstitution to enable them to continue their CAF Confederations competition group stage campaign.

He said failure to do that will see their investment in the competition go waste.

Attorney General Gloria Akuffo on Tuesday secured a 10-day injunction on the GFA to ban any football related activity for the period.

The injunction forms part of the process initiated by government to scrap the GFA after a number of its officials were implicated in the recent Anas documentary that exposed deeply rooted corruption in football circles with former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi caught on tape accepting bribes.

The decision has left all football activities grounded including Aduana’s Confederations Cup campaign and Mr Commey is displeased about the situation.

“Right now we don’t know our fate and nobody seems to have the answers. We have spent a lot of monies on our participation and we can’t be stopped from participating due to the situation at hand.”

“If the decisions being taken by government leads to a FIFA ban on Ghana from football activities, we will chase them in court to retrieve every pesewa spent,” he revealed.

Mr Commey argued the situation should have been handled by the GFA and detested the government’s intervention.

“Are they saying everyone involved in football is now corrupt?

There are still decent people involved in football and this matter could have been resolved by the association without government interfering; it is sad the way matters are being handled “.

Mr Commey who doubles as an Executive Committee member felt the government was involved in an illegality and expressed his surprise as to why everyone was mute on those actions.

“National Sports Authority (NSA) officials were equally implicated in the exposè but why has steps not been taken to dissolve the NSA as well.”

The GFA has a roadmap to amicably deal with the issue as the association in charge of football; this government intervention is wrong and constitutes an illegality”.

Aduana Stars were billed to take on DR Congo side AS Vita Club in the third round of group games in the CAF Confederations Cup on July 18 but it remains unknown whether the tie will take place.