Govt to set up 26 small companies uder NEIP

Government is to set up 29 small companies under the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), this year, to feed the big industries with raw materials and factory supplies.

The companies will provide poultry feed, honey, concrete materials, product packages, among others, often imported by the pharmaceutical, construction, agricultural and other big industries.

The Director of business support of the NEIP, Frank Owusu-Karikari, who announced this yesterday, said this was to reduce the importation as well as create jobs.

Speaking at a symposium as part of the 69th Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana, he said calls for interested persons to make their interest known in the various types of companies , would be advertised next month.

The theme for the school and conference organised by the College of Education of the School of Continuing and Distance Education is “Job creation foraccelerated national development: the role of the private sector.”

The symposium was under the theme: “Developing and supporting innovative entrepreneurship”.

The NEIP is a flagship policy initiative of the government launched last year with the primary objective of providing an integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses.

Mr. Owusu-Karikari said the companies of which some could cost one million dollars to construct, would be funded by the Exim Bank while the prospective owners will be given five to seven years to pay back.

He said memoranda of understanding (MoUs) had been signed with major stakeholders including the Exim Bank adding that the project will be rolled out in collaboration with the One District One Factory programme.

On innovative approach to agriculture, he said the government’s aim is to build 1,000 greenhouse domes; 100 each in the 10 regions of the country, to provide 10,000 direct jobs and revenue of Ghc 150 million annually.

He said already, 75 greenhouse domes had been installed at Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region with each dome capable of producing 60 tonnes of cucumber per annum.

He said the NEIP would collaborate with the various tertiary intuitions to establish business incubators to help students create businesses even before they graduated.

Vice President and Country Director Manager of KOSMOS Energy Group, Joe Mensah, taking his turn, stressed the need to develop and support entrepreneurship with business training.

Pledging the company’s commitment to do same through the Kosmos energy incubation programme, he said entrepreneurs need to try different approaches to business keeping the status quo.

Ms. Aba Amissah Quainoo, Executive Director of MEL Consulting Limited called for a deliberate effort to change attitude towards work as the Ghanaian mentality of dependence on others, was a bane to entrepreneurship.

Mr Samuel Addo, General Manger Enterprise Business Division of MTN Ghana asked entrepreneurs to take advantage of technological advancement to promote their businesses.

Participants recommended that aside entrepreneurship training, stakeholders should ensure that there are spaces for entrepreneurs to do their business workspace was a tough hurdle for businesses.

It was also recommended that special attention be given to mechanics and other similar jobs.

By Jonathan Donkor