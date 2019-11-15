Gov’t to facilitate national ﻿teams qualification to ﻿international competitions

Portions of the 2020 budget statement delivered by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attah on Wednesday indicated that government would facilitate the qualification and participation of all national football teams in various international competitions, next year.

This, he said, included the Black Stars preparation and qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar, 2021 Under-20 AFCON in Mauritania, and the Black Starlets to the 2021 Under-17 AFCON in Morocco.

Ghana’ s Under-20 Women’s Football team, the Black Princesses and the Black Maidens would strive to book a ticket to their respective Women’s World Cup tournaments and the Finance Minister in the budget statement mentioned that, the government would play a huge role to ensure Ghana’s participation.

Meanwhile, in the 192-page 2020 budget statement, there was no mention of least-financed sports as the various Olympic federations chase a ticket to represent the country at the biggest multi-sport competition.

Ghana will be participating in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, next year. – GNA