Govt takes over management of UG Medical Facility

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has taken over the management the University of Ghana Medical Facility as it is the sole institution mandated to manage health care facilities in the country.

This is in compliance with cabinet’s directive to the MOH to take over the University of Ghana medical facility, following a management tussle between the University of Ghana (UG) and the MOH, after change in government.

The Director General of Ghana Health Service, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, told journalists in Accra in an interview on Monday that cabinet’s decision was in the right perspective because it was the business of the MOH to ensure the well-being of the population.

“Our business is health and it is our mandate to offer quality and effective health care in a well managed facility,” he said.

Dr. Nsiah Asare, however, mentioned that the facility would still maintain its purpose as a super referral unit in the country.

The U-G Medical Facility has not been functioning after its first phase was completed and commissioned in 2016 by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Government in 2012 signed a contract with Messrs Engineering and Development Consultant (EDC) of Israel to build the first phase of the facility and hand it over to the university.

The University of Ghana designated about 400 acres of land for the entire project, following an agreement, that the university will oversee the operations of the facility.

The Ministry of Health in recent times, is however laying claims to the facility, leading to uncertainties over who has the responsibility to manage the centre.

