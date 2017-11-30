Govt slammed over sports budget

Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome, a ranking member on Youth, Sports and Culture Committee in parliament, has slammed the government on the 2018 budget for sports development, describing it as an “empty budget to consider.”

The MP for South Tongu constituency said this when he addressed parliament on sports development as captured in the 2018 budget.

According to him, there are factual inaccuracies contained in the budget.

“Government should let us know how much was allocated to sports development with regard to expanding sports infrastructure and also transforming the National Sports College into a center of excellence.

“When you consider paragraph 642 of the 2017 budget ‘the National Sports Authority (NSA) under a public private partnership arrangement, there is also the process of procuring a transaction advisor to support the rehabilitation of the four national sports stadia in the country.

“In 2017 after the pre-feasibility report on the projects failed to commence, the current budget failed to give any information on the state it has gotten to for us to appreciate what is going on in that sector, so clearly there is nothing for us to even consider in this particular year’s budget, for us to move forward being a major contribution to advancing sports forward,” he added.

Mr Woyome has also described as “disrespectful” the attitude and preparations towards the hosting of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations by Ghana.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Ghana as host of the next Africa Women Cup of Nations in 2018 and Mr Woyome took note of the bad attitude towards preparations ahead of the tournament.

“There has been concerns if we are ready to host this event, we have to find solutions to this.

“If we are respecting sports development policies, why are we not respecting the upcoming event and the Queens’ preparations towards that event.

“We would have given this a massive attention if it was about the Black Stars, so in this case we are not respecting the policies,” he added.

The continent’s football governing body gave Ghana the nod after its experience of successfully hosting previous CAF tournaments, with Ghana hosting the 2009 African Youth Championship and the 2000 and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations and recently the CHAN tournament.

The 2018 Africa Women’s Championship would also serve as qualifier to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.-GNA