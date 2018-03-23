Govt signs 5-year agreement to improve water, sanitation across country

The government has signed a five-year project with IRC, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services across the country.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to that effect was signed in Accra yesterday between the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) and officials of IRC.

Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, the sector minister initialed for the government, while Mr. Patrick Mortiaty signed for his organisation.

Under the MoU, IRC would provide capacity building and training for various institutions that provide water services at the national and district level.

Among other things, the NGO aimed to strengthen and reform institutions to support Ghana to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 of the United Nations (UN) which enjoins countries including Ghana to ensure universal water coverage by 2030.

Briefing the media, Mr. Adda said government was committed to improving sanitation and access to drinkable water for the people.

He said effective collaboration with stakeholders and availability of funding and logistics was essential to addressing water and sanitation related challenges.

Mr. Adda said he was hopeful that IRC would support the ministry in collection and gathering of fresh data as the ministry relied on secondary data.

For his part, Mr. Mortiaty said IRC would deepen its long standing relations with the government, reaffirm commitment to ensure universal access to safe and drinkable water for Ghanaians.

He urged the government to provide financial support to sustain water and sanitation services.

Mr. Mortiaty reminded Ghanaians that South Korea which faced a similar sanitation challenge in the past demonstrated strong leadership to overcome the social canker and urged the government to emulate Korea’s example.

He identified sustainability as a major challenge that confronted activities in the water sector and said efficient management was important to improving access to water.

By Malik Sullemana