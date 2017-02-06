Govt sets up task force to retrieve landed property and vehicles

The Office of the Chief of Staff has set up a task force to coordinate the location and retrieval of various state assets including landed properties and vehicles, unlawfully possessed by individuals.

A statement signed by Chief of Staff, Ms. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare on Friday said the office had been informed that the assets were yet to be handed over to government by individuals, contrary to law.

The taskforce is made up of the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division), the Bureau of National Investigation, the Driver, Vehicle and Licensing Authority and the Office of the President.

The statement said; “Persons with state properties unlawfully in their possession should endeavour to contact the task force and make arrangement to surrender same with immediate effect”.

It also urged the general public to provide information to properties believed to be within the category to the task force.

The statement comes days after five vehicles belonging to National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Kofi Adams were reportedly seized from his home, in his absence, by some men believed to be military personnel and others from the National Security.

The invasion of Mr. Adams’ house and the seizure of the vehicles were hinged on a suspicion that the said vehicles belonged to the state and that he had failed to return them to government after his party left power.

After the issue generated controversy, the National Security Minister Kan Dapaah reportedly apologised to Mr. Adams for the conduct of the personnel, explaining the operation had not been officially ordered by government as believed.

Although the vehicles were reportedly returned, Mr. Adams is said to have refused to accept them since he has lodged a complaint at the Police Station and that they should be sent to the police station.

By Jonathan Donkor