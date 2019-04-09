Govt sets up body to respond to earthquakes – Veep

Government has set up a body to look into issues pertaining to earthquakes, how prepared the country is, and the measures to take to prevent or mitigate its potential impact on lives and properties.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia announced this when he delivered a speech as the special guest of honour at the 50th Presidential Inauguration of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) held at Akosombo.

He said the decision to form a body was taken on the advice of the Ghana Institution of Engineering to strengthen the country’s preparedness towards such a disaster.

While commending the institution, Vice President Bawumia said engineering was a cardinal area in economic development of Ghana, especially the indigenous engineering sector.

“Engineers are key as we try to build a new Ghana and as part of our ongoing collaboration with the Ghana Institution of Engineering, we have launched the first ever comprehensive Building Code for Ghana,” Dr Bawumia revealed.

Dr Bawumia assured that the government would continue to work with the GhIE on all matters relating to engineering excellence.

The new President of the GhIE, Leslie Alexander Ayeh, in his presidential inaugural address outlined his priority areas during his tenure of office as the 50th President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering.

In the coming year, he said the GhIE would fashion out continuous education programmes that would focus on issues that would help Ghanaian engineering practitioners stay abreast with the latest trends and update their knowledge.

To that end, a Memoranda of Understanding had been signed with the American Society of Civil Engineers, Institution of Civil Engineers of the United Kingdom and American Society of Mechanical Engineers; and the purpose was to keep the knowledge flame burning among members since the Ghanaian Engineer was expected to be a partaker in the global playing field, which kept changing every second, he said

He mentioned other priority areas to include broadening the base of participation of the Engineering Excellence Awards, ensuring strict adherence to Professional Practice and Ethics, engaging the public issues of interest, infrastructure report card, welfare issues of members and international relations.

BY TIMES REPORTER