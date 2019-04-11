Govt secures 47m Euros for construction of 50 steel bridges across country

Government has secured 47million Euros for the construction of 50 steel bridges in selected communities across the country.

The amount, which is a credit facility from the Czech Republic will see to the design, supply and installation of the bridges in all 16 regions and expected to be completed within 24 months from the commencement date.

It was signed by the Minister of Roads and Highways representing the Government of Ghana (GoG) and the Czech Ambassador to Ghana in Accra.

Addressing journalists at the Wednesday edition of the bi-weekly briefings by the Ministry of Information in Accra yesterday, the sector Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the construction of the bridges formed part of the government’s infrastructure agenda for the year.

He said following the stabilisation of the macroeconomic fundamentals of the country, government had decided to roll out a comprehensive infrastructure programme to act as the base for the growth agenda of the government.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah explained that the project which is scheduled to commence soon included the design, supply and installation of steel components for the construction of new bridges.

The new bridges according to him were to replace existing bridges on rivers and pedestrian bridges including the execution of all sub-structure works and approach road works.

The Minister explained that the Ghana Highways Authority and the Department of Feeder Roads would receive 20 of the bridges each respectively while the Department of Urban Roads would receive 10 of same.

He said beyond creating easy access for the beneficiary communities, the bridges would also satisfy the basic human needs of increasing accessibility to hospitals, schools and other social and cultural facilities.

“The core objectives of the project include satisfying the basic human needs by increasing accessibility to hospitals, schools and other social/cultural facilities which are greatly hampered due to lack of bridges at river crossing points,” he emphasized.

In addition, he said the project would seek to remove traffic bottlenecks at river crossings and improve the movement of goods and people within the areas of influence.

“It is expected that by the end of the project execution, all year round access to schools, hospitals and markets will be provided thus eliminating interruptions in transporting people, farm produce and other items during the rainy seasons,” he stressed.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah noted that once this was done it would go a long way to increase incomes of people living along and within the project areas.

On the beneficiary communities, he explained that government would announce them to the general public immediately the design works were completed.

By Cliff Ekuful