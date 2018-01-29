Govt releases GH¢28m common fund arrears to PWDs

The government has released GH¢28 million being common fund allocation arrears for Persons With Disability (PWD) to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country for disbursement.

The amount covers 2016 fourth quarter and 2017 first, second and third quarters.

A statement issued and signed by Irene Nana Torshie Addo, Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund (DCF) said GH¢2 million being allocation of the fund for Persons living with HIV/AIDS had also been released.

For the 2017 second and third quarter PWD allocations, the Western Region received a total of GH¢1.5million; Central, GH¢1.4million and Greater Accra , GH¢1.5million .

Eastern Region received GH¢1.7million and Volta, GH¢1.7million. Ashanti Region GH¢2.2 million; Brong -Ahafo, GH¢ 1.8milion with Northern Region receiving, GH¢ 1.7 million.

It is recalled that PWDs, last year, nearly staged a demonstration over the delay in the release of the allocation.

According to them life, had been unbearable since many of them depended on the allocation for survival.

The demonstration was however quelled at the eleventh hour after the government through the DFC and the Ministry for Local Government and Rural Development, assured them of the release of the arrears.

The statement directed all chief executives to report to the office of DACF for details of the disbursement including names of beneficiaries, their location and support provided.

It also charged all MDAs to equip more than 50 of the PWDs registered in their respective assemblies in economic and business ventures.

It said the PWDs should be provided working tools and equipment including freezers, sewing machines, corn-mills, pop-corn machines, barbering tools, welding and carpentry machines, shoes markets kit, hair dryers, spraying machines, bee and grasscutter tools, poly tanks and water hose.

It also instructed that 10 per cent of the allocation should be reserved for school fees and training and another 10 per cent for medicals and assistive devices.

While urging chief executives of the various assemblies to ensure the process was smooth, it said they should ensure beneficiaries were the recently registered PWDs.

The statement called on Members of Parliament to be involved in the monitoring of the PWDs/HIV programmes to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

“This we believe will help provide employment, alleviate poverty and economic empowerment for our people with disabilities,” it said.