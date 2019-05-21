Govt pursuing policies to unite country

The Vice President, Dr Mahumudu Bawumia, has explained that, the government would not pursue acts that will cause disaffection and chaos in the country, but policies and programmes that would unite all as people with a common destiny.

Dr Bawumia was speaking when he joined Muslims at the Bawjiase Mosque in the Awutu Senya district of the Central region to ask for Allah’s blessing as part of the Ramadan tour to the central region.

He also interacted with Muslims at Agona Nyarkrom and Gomoa Mangoase in the Agona West and Gomoa Central and also paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Nyarkrom Traditional Area, Okatakyie Okofo Nyarku Eku X.

The tour formed part of the phase two of the Vice president’s Ramadan tour to pray with Muslims in selected locations to pray for the progress of the country.

Dr Bawumia further indicated that President Akufo-Addo had a vision to spearhead economic transformation of the nation and stated that the current administration would not dissipate the country’s resources on only a section of the public.

“The resources of the state would be for the entire Ghanaian population and not on a privileged few” he said.

Commenting on the Ministry of Zongo Development and Inner city, he explained that, the development of zongo communities and other areas was, key in the agenda of the government, saying, “No government since independence have budgeted for the development of Zongo communities than the NPP government”.

He said that, it was the determination of the government to see transformation in the country in relation to the upgrading of communities.

Dr Bawumia announced that, the 275 ambulances for all the 275 constituencies with the view of improving healthcare delivery would be arriving in the country by the end of July this year.

He said a total of 3,000 Arabic instructors had so far been recruited to enhance the teaching of Arabic.

At Agona Nyarkrom, the Paramount Chief of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okatakyie Okofo Nyarku Eku X commended President Akufo-Addo for selecting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate and leading and now Vice President.

He explained that, Dr Bawumia had vindicated the President in the relatively short period he had been in office.

The President,. According to Okatakyie Nyarku Eku X could not have made a better choice.

He said: “May the Almighty continue to bless you and President Akufo-Addo as you do your best to develop Ghana.”

The Vice President was accompanied by the Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid; Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Boniface Abubakar Saddique; Central Region Minister, Kwamena Duncan; MP for Agona West and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Morrison; NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay; Central Region NPP Chairman, Robert Kutin Jnr and other party and government officials.

