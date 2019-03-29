Sports

Govt presents vehicle to IBF world champ Commey

March 29, 2019
Mr. Okudzeto (second right) presenting the keys to the vehicle to Commey

Government on Wednesday presented a Toyota Corolla saloon car to International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight world champion, Richard Commey for winning the title.

The presentation was in fulfillment of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise to the boxer two weeks ago after Commey presented the title to him.

Presenting the vehicle on behalf of Government, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Perry Okudzeto said, the gesture was a token to the boxer.

He said the gesture was to prove that the pride boxing brought to the country in the past and recently has not been forgotten.

“Government recognizes the role boxing plays. We urge other boxers and athletes to continue working hard to produce more world champions for the country,” he stated.

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Peter Zwennes praised government for making good of its promise, adding that it would inspire others to make the nation proud.

“A nation must honour its sporting heroes to inspire others to put in extra efforts to win laurels for the country, “he stated.

He also expressed appreciation to the President and other stakeholders who ensured that Commey was acknowledged for his exploits.

An excited Commey added that, “it is wonderful to receive such gesture from the nation and it makes me feel like working hard and winning more laurels for the country.”

He said the presentation will motivate others to continue working hard to become world champions.

Commey defeated Russia’s Isa Chaniev on February 3 in Texas to win his first world title.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE

