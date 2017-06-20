Govt must not sponsor pilgrimage of Christians – Opoku Onyinah

The chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah has criticised government’s decision to sponsor Christian pilgrimage to Holy sites across the world.

The government through the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has made public a decision to streamline Christian pilgrimage by sponsoring pilgrims to countries such as Israel and the Vatican City.

The announcement has been greeted with a backlash from a section of the public.

Speaking to Starr News at the 8th Congregation of Pentecost University College, Apostle Onyinah said the move amounts to a misplaced priority on the part of government.

According to him, the resources should rather be channeled into more beneficial ventures for the nation.

“I don’t think government should sponsor people to travel,” Apostle Dr Onyinah stated. “We’ve got so many things to do, the nation has so many challenges, the money of the nation should be used to develop the nation.”

He added: “If someone wants to travel for religious purpose the person should be asked to pay his own expenses, but if the government opens the opportunity for us and give us the formal way to make things for people I cherish that and I thank the government for that, but I don’t support the idea that government should pay, sponsor those going out for religious purposes I don’t buy that idea. The money should be used to develop the country.”