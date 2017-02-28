Govt moves to improve data management

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ghana Open Data Initiative (GODI) and TransGov Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), to ensure efficiency in the way government responds to the needs of citizens.

Mr. Jerry Akanyi-King, Chief Executive of TransGov Ghana, initialed for his NGO, while Mr. Eric Akumiah, Project Manager for GODI, signed for his outfit.

The MoU commits the two institutions to share knowledge on open data, research and good practices.

It would also engender policy guidelines, boost collaboration between other institutions and improve capacity for innovation on open data projects.

Mr. Akumiah, who is also head of the Ministry of Communications’ Data for Development Programme, under the e-Transform Project, said the initiative would enhance efficiency in public service delivery.

Mr. Akanyi-King said the MoU came at a time when civil society groups and governments across the globe were applying new technology to harness the power of open data to transform and empower communities.

Although the Right to Information Bill has not been passed, the TransGov CEO was enthused that government had demonstrated commitment to making its data readily available.

“We are happy to partner with GODI to ensure that we use digital technology to get citizens involved in the governance of their local communities and the country at large,” Mr. Akanyi-King said.

He said the MoU would create a culture of innovation between the two organisations, ensure effective citizen engagement with government agencies and improve quality service delivery.

GODI, an initiative of National Information Technology (NITA), is a platform that aims to make government data available to create business opportunities and promote transparency in government transactions.

TransGov on the other hand, was established in 2014, to bridge the communication gap between government and the people.

Currently, TransGov is helping Ghanaians to track physical development projects in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

CAPTION: Mr. Akayin-King (second) left and Mr. Akumiah (right) exchanging the signed documents.

By Malik Sullemana