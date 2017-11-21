‘Govt is obliged to expand access to quality educ, health’

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor George K.T. Oduro, has reminded government of its obligation to expand access to quality education and health within the context of equity, as required the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He also advocated a paradigm shift in leadership in all sectors of the economy to address the country’s complex challenges.

“We need a new type of leadership where leaders’ psyche will be characterised by human relations-oriented indicators such as teamwork, participation, empowerment, risk taking, selflessness, promotion of the spirit of belongingness, listening ear, fairness and firmness”, Prof. Oduro explained.

He made the call at the 25th anniversary of Odoben Senior High School (SHS) at Odoben in the Asikukuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, on the theme: “Nurturing future leaders for sustainable development: the role of community senior high schools.”.

Prof. Oduro asked SHSs to train students to avoid pride, greed, ethnocentrism discrimination and vindictiveness.

He warned that “teachers should not use the classroom to promote political, cultural or tribal hatred. They should rather promote cultural, tribal, religious or political co-existence”.

Prof. Oduro appealed to parents to guide their children against social vices.

The headmistress of Odoben SHS, Mrs. Phylis Arthur-Simpson, appealed to stakeholders to contribute to the development of the school.

She mentioned lack of accommodation for teachers, hostel and classrooms as the challenges confronting the school.

FROM DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH, ODOBEN