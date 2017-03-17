Govt is committed to completing V/Region projects

Government is poised to complete all the viable infrastructural development projects which were ongoing before it assumed office, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa has assured.

He mentioned the Ho Aerodrome and the Eastern Corridor Road projects as well as the Ho Library project which commenced eight years ago, among others which he said were dear to the heart of the NPP administration.

Dr. Letsa was speaking to the various paramount chiefs in the region ahead of a day’s validation workshop on ‘Customary law on land and family’ by the Volta Region House of Chiefs (VRHC) in Ho yesterday.

He said that the development of a modern sports stadium in Ho was high on government’s development agenda.

Meanwhile, Dr. Letsa reiterated that, “our government would deliver on the promise of establishing the One District One Factory and One Village one Dam projects”.

However, he pointed out that the realisation of those dreams would largely depend on a strong collaboration between the VRHC and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC).

The regional minister touched on the government’s plans to create a new region for northern Volta, saying that, “this has been the request from our chiefs and people of that area for some years now”.

He said that request must not be ignored any longer since it was more of a development issue than anything else.

Dr. Letsa insisted that the erstwhile NDC administration and the NPP indicated the creation of a new region for northern Volta purposely to enhance the rapid development of that area in their manifestos.

He asked the chiefs to support the “vital regional re-organisation”.

Dr. Letsa mentioned the planned construction of a bridge across the Oti River and said that a number of investors had approached the VRCC concerning the project.

“It is my prayer that very soon, the necessary documents would be prepared for the initiation of action towards the realisation of the project,” he said.

The Krachiwura, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, commended the government for its determination to complete development projects it came to meet, and appealed to the regional minister to give priority to the flawed portions of the Eastern Corridor road.

Osie Adza Tekpor VII, Paramount Chief of Avatime pledged the cooperation chiefs with government in all development matters.

From Alberto Mario Noretti,

Ho