Govt increases allowance of paramount chiefs

Government has announced an increment of the allowance of paramount chiefs in the country from GH¢500 to GH¢1,000.

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi who announced this yesterday in Tamale said it would take effect from this month.

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Minister of Finance to increase the allowance of the paramount chiefs with immediate effect,” he said.

Mr Dzamesi was addressing members of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs at a day’s workshop organised by the Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development.

He said the increment would be effected annually, stressing that “by the end of four years of this government paramount chiefs would be receiving more than GH¢ 3,000 monthly.”

In addition, the minister said the allowance of queen mothers would be increased from GH¢350 to GH¢800.

He observed that the chieftaincy disputes in the country, totaling 356, were hampering its development and said government was liaising with relevant institutions to address it.

Mr Dzamesi said his ministry was working with the Ministries of National Security and Interior to separate criminal acts from chieftaincy disputes, noting that many criminals hide under the chieftaincy clouds to carry out their heinous crimes.

The minister pleaded with chiefs to resort to the laid procedures and institutions to resolve their differences, rather than taking the law into their own hands.

He assured them of the ministry`s readiness to support judicial councils of the various houses of chiefs to quickly dispose of numerous cases before them.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed commended the members of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs for the support extended to the regional council in dealing with some disputes in the region.

The president of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, Yugbowura Tutuba Sulemana Borisa in a speech read on his behalf assured the government of their willingness to assist in maintaining peace in the region.