Govt inaugurates 30-bed capacity polyclinic at Oduman

Residents seeking healthcare in Oduman and its environs in the Ga West Municipal Assembly can heave a sigh of relief with the inauguration of an ultra-modern polyclinic.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu(third from right),being assisted by Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare,Director-General,GHS to cut the tape to commission the Oduman Polyclinic.

The 30-bed capacity facility comes with an operation theatre, a laboratory, an x-ray department, a pharmacy, a counselling room, wards, staff bungalows and a cold room.

It forms part of five polyclinics being constructed by the government in the Greater Accra Region to improve access to healthcare services in the region.

It is also to help reduce pressure on the major tertiary and referral hospitals within the capital.

The projects which begun in May 2017 is estimated at a total cost of 13.5 million euros.

At a handing over ceremony which brought together highly elated community members, traditional rulers, religious leaders and staff of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu pledged that by end of June, all five polyclinics would be accessible to patients.

According to the Minister, Ghana was a signatory to international health treaties to provide healthcare in “a different manner and one of such means is to bring healthcare closer to the people.”

He held that easy access to healthcare “without barriers” was critical to achieve the country’s vision for universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030.

Mr Agyeman-Manu was hopeful the polyclinic would become a centre of excellence in healthcare delivery particularly in the area of reducing maternal and neonatal deaths.

“There should be zero tolerance for maternal deaths here. We should carry out our duties such that we have no or minimal deaths,” he charged workers.

The Minister also entreated residents to patronise the health facility and have confidence in the health personnel to address their health needs.

“With this polyclinic, there will be no need rushing to Korle Bu, Ridge and others. We have placed well qualified health professionals here capable of handling cases so let this place be your first point of call,” he urged.

Director General of the GHS, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare charged workers of the facility to embark on rigorous public health education in the communities to enable residents lead healthy lifestyles.

“The coming of this polyclinic should help reduce teenage pregnancies, maternal mortality and lifestyle diseases in this community and its environs,” he charged.

Dr Nsiah-Asare asked the workers to adopt good customer care towards patients and uphold a high maintenance culture at the facility.

An opinion leader of the community and chairperson for the occasion, Mr Nickson Acquaye, pleaded that, an ambulance must be provided to the clinic for emergency purposes as residents are considered for employment at the facility.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkinson on his part pledged to work on the deplorable road network leading to the health centre.



By ABIGAIL ANNOH AND DOROTHY BROCKE