Govt forms Technical C’ttee to resolve administrative status of Sall people

A TECHNICAL Committee has been constituted to address the districtlessness status of the Sall people following the creation of the Oti Region.

Before the creation of Oti, one of the six new regions, the largely Guan speaking people habiting areas like Likpe, Santrokofi, Akpafu and Lolobi administratively fell within the Hohoe Municipality in the Volta Region.

With the demarcations however, the people who boycotted the December 27, 2018 referendum, arguing they wanted to remain part of the Volta Region, have now fallen within the Oti Region but districtless.

But on day two of Parliament’s Appointments Committee Sitting to vet the newly nominated Ministers-designate in Accra yesterday, the Oti Region nominee, Kwasi Owusu Yeboah said the administrative status of the Sall people was “seriously” under consideration.

“It seems to me quite incongruous that they will remain indefinitely without a district. But you know, the process to create a district takes some time so the President is considering what to do,” Mr Yeboah said in response to a question asked of him by Hohoe MP, Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo.

“The people are even agitating for two districts instead of one but the President will consider what is helpful in this circumstance.”

Giving the administrative origin of the people, the regional minister nominee said before the Salls became part of the Hohoe area, they were a part of Jasikan, now in the Oti Region.

“It was during the PNDC time that they were hived off Jasikan and added to Hohoe otherwise they were part of Jasikan District. So it is just like going back home and we welcome them back with open arms and we will do the best that we can in the present circumstance to ensure that their aspirations were met,” he told the committee.

On development projects in the area, he said the Oti stretch of the Eastern Corridor road would be a top priority for his stewardship.

“I will discuss with the President the compelling necessity to have that road done as quickly as possible” he assured, noting that “it will certainly reduce travel time.”

Mr Yeboah said the fishing industry in the region was largely untapped and that steps would be taken to realise the full potentials of that sector.

“We have a huge fishing industry and the more we support the fishing folks, the more internally generated funds we get to address the development challenges of Oti.”

Three other Regional Minister nominees, Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, Bono East, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper West and Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Tourism, Art and Culture will also face the committee where they will outlined their visions for their respective areas.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI