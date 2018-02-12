Govt deploys 8,700 CCTV cameras at police stations across country

A total of 8,700 close circuit television cameras are to be deployed in all 216 districts across the country to enhance police work.

Additional police stations are to be rehabilitated to standardise infrastructure of the police service.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said this in a speech read on his behalf by his Vice, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the 47th Cadet Officers’ graduation ceremony at which 132 cadet officers, including 44 women in Accra last Friday.

It was attended by government officials, sister security agencies, members of the Police Management Board, past Inspector General of Police, relatives, friends and a cross-section of the public.

The President said negotiations have just been completed for the rollout of phase II of the Alpha project which involves the deployment of the cameras with three command centres in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale.

President Akufo-Addo said in line with plans to equip the police better, 1000 new vehicles would be procured for the service this year.

“Already 200 pick-up vehicles have been allocated under operation Calm Life with 200 saloon vehicles to be delivered in six weeks’ times,” he added

He said resources have been allocated for police kits, including protective gear and adequate quantities of other essential equipment including guns and ammunitions.

President Akufo-Addo stated that 4,000 more police personnel are to be recruited to make policing more efficient and alive to the modern trends in crime.

The policy of my government on law and order is to focus more on proactive and preventive, rather than reactive policing.

“We will do so by increasing both visibility and capacity, an initial amount of GH¢800 million in the short term, will support the important task of reducing crime and increasing police safety,” he said

He urged the personnel of the Service to retain the neutrality and professionalism guaranteed under the constitution.

President Akufo-Addo commended the cadet officers for their hard work over the two years.

“Officers cadets, besides being equipped with the fundamental of functional leadership ,your training must have also instill in you the requsite policing skills and other relevant areas of Police studies upon which you are required to build future careers,” he added.

The overall best award went to Cadet Officer (CO) Justus Ayertey.

Cadet Officer Mary Mireku Esi Koomson received the Commandant’s special award for Organisation and Leadership while the Best in Drill Command and Control went to CO Mary Mirekua Tandoh and Best in Marksmanship went to CO Stephen Abaka.

Best in Social Sciences went CO Robert Kofi Kpodo, CO Okai Patrick Kodjoe received the best award in Police Subject while CO Joseph Yennuban was awarded best in law subjects.