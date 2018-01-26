Govt considers placing TVET schools under Education Ministry

Cabinet is considering a bill to re-align all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes across the country under the Ministry of Education.

This is to ensure effective supervision, retooling and upgrading of infrastructure and staff capacity building as part of efforts by government to revamp the institutes.

According to Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET, Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi the move was to give TVET the needed attention to help train more entrepreneurs and produce requisite human resource for industries.

Interacting with journalists in her office on Wednesday, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North said as part of initial processes for the revamping, a tour of the various institutes had started to ascertain the challenges.

She said the ministry was working closely with the various TVET associations and institutions to ensure that the institutes were lifted to a world class status in line with government’s promise.

She expressed worry that the sector had not received the needed attention they deserved although widely acknowledged that it is the technicians and those with vocational skills that would define the workforce of an industrialised Ghana.

Dispelling the notion that the sector was for dropouts, she said it was unfortunate that students who were not cut out for science programmes were forced to pursue them when they have excelled in other TVET.

“Do no force your children into courses that would not help them. They will suffer, help them to know their calling and support them to pursue them,” the deputy minister said.

Mrs Ayisi, a teacher by profession cautioned headteachers of Senior High Schools not to force students who do not pass their internal examination after their admission, to pursue Home Economics.

She said the practice further deepens the perception that the course was for people who were not academically good.

Touching on her recent trip to South Africa where she attended a High Level Policy Dialogue on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), she said it was time for the country to scale up sex education.

She said there was the need for stakeholders to open up and discuss sex so they do not fall victim to teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases which is a major programme in parts of the country.

She said children by their nature were naïve about sex and would be influenced by friends and false information they read on social media and watch on television.

She urged parents to supplement efforts by creating the congenial environment at home for their children to approach them, instead of their friends with their sex-related problems.

She charged the media to step up its gate keeping role by ensuring that sexually explicit content were shown late at night while teachers must not shy away from sex education at school.

“All hands must be on deck. We must all play our respective roles,” she said.

By Jonathan Donkor