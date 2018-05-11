Govt committed to devt Zongo c’nities-Boniface Saddique

The government remains committed to bridging the developmental gaps in the Zongo Communities.

The Minister of the Inner City and Zongo Development, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique, gave the assurance here at Bolgatanga on Wednesday.

This was when he paid a working visit to some of the Zongo communities in the Upper East Region, to brief leaders of the Muslim communities on government’s programmes and policies for the residents of the Zongo communities.

He stated that residents of Zongo communities had been marginalised in social and economic development in spite of the fact that many residents in the Zongo communities had contributed significantly to national development.

The Minister noted that the neglect of the Zongo communities by past governments resulting in high illiteracy, poverty, diseases and unemployment in the communities and indicated that if care were not taken to address the phenomenon, the situation could lead to social conflicts.

The sector minister explained that it was against this background that the New Patriotic Party under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo established the Inner City and Zongo Development to help address the challenges.

“This means that for the first time in the history of Ghana since independence in 1957 a move is being made to lift up the image of more of the less developed parts of Ghana,” he stressed.

He explained that the mission of the ministry was to coordinate, collaborate and facilitate critical interventions through affirmative action that would progressively addresses economic, social and infrastructure deficits of the Inner City and Zongo communities.

Alhaji Saddique reiterated that his ministry would work closely with other ministries to provide vocational skill training and business incubation, business development support in terms of credit, training and basic tools and service facilitation to improve their livelihoods.

While at Bolgatanga, Alhaji Saddique inspected the ongoing multi-purpose sports complex in the Zongo community being built by the Ministry, interacted with the leadership of the Muslim communities at the Bolgatanga and Navrongo central mosques.

The Minister also interacted with the chiefs and elders of the Navrongo Traditional council at the chief’s palace.

At the Bolgatanga Central Mosque, the leadership complained about inaccessible road networks to the Zongo communities, poor drainage systems, lack of clinics and lack of grave yard for them which the sector minister pledged to help address.

Shirk Tahiru Saeed, the Deputy Chief Imam of the Bolgatanga Central Mosque thanked the government for creating the ministry and urged the government to ensure that it implements the programmes and policies to uplift the Muslim communities.

