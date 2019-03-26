Govt committed to building educ infrastructure – MCE

The government attaches much importance to education and will continue to build more infrastructures and renovate existing ones, Mr Ernest Kwofie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro, has reiterated.

Mr Kwofie gave the reminder during the handing-over ceremony of a refurbished six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities to the Ehoaka M /A Primary School in the area.

The renovated edifice, which comprised a store, staff common room, a headmaster’s office and a place of convenience, became necessary following the dilapidation of the old structure, which had become a dead trap since 2013.

He advised parents to ensure that children were enrolled in school and monitored to grow into responsible adults and take the mantle of leadership in the future.

The MCE appealed to the people to embrace the free Senior High School programme, to ensure that students attain secondary education.

In a related development, Mr Kwofie donated 69 school uniforms to the Ehoaka Junior High School, and pledged to donate street light bulbs to the school to ensure security for students during evening studies.

He promised to donate furniture to all schools in the municipality, adding that, for the past 10 years, no school in the area had received furniture.

Municipal Director of Education, Mr George Effah, lauded the MCE for his contribution to the development of education in the area, and advised parents to invest in their children’s education.

The headmaster of the school, Mr Dominic K. Emu, urged teachers to imbue the requisite knowledge into students, to enhance their development and to be able to compete in the world of work.

Secretary to the Old Students Association of the two schools, Mr Eric Nwiah, noted that quality education was the collective responsibility of both teachers and parents, and asked teachers to be disciplined and discharge their mandate prudently. – GNA