Govt asks owners of earth moving equipment to register with DVLA

Government has given owners and people who hire unlicensed earth moving equipment, including excavators and bulldozers, up to the end of the month, to get them licensed by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) or face sanctions.

Failure to do so could attract a fine not exceeding 250 penalty units (GH¢3,000) or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or both, per section 39 of the Road Traffic Act, 2004, Act 683.

A statement issued by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, on Friday said the move was part of efforts by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) to sanitise and regularise mining operations in the country through the tracking of all earth moving equipment.

According to the statement “a person who uses or keeps a motor vehicle or trailer not being an exempt motor vehicle on a road when particulars of the motor vehicle or trailer have not been entered in the register maintained by the licensing authority in accordance with” Act 683,commits an offence.

It said, the ministry, in furtherance of its mandate, and through its agency the DVLA, was collaborating with the IMCIM and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to strengthen the fight against illegal mining.

“The general public is accordingly notified to comply with the directive,” the statement said.

