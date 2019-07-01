Govt approves GHȻ1.56 billion for 14 road projects

The government has approved a multi-year funding of more than GHȻ1.56 billion for the construction of fourteen road projects across the country over the medium term.

The projects include the reconstruction of the 24.80-kilometre Osiem-Bogoro road; 41.40-kilometre Kwabeng-Abomosu-Asuom road; 23.3-kilometre Kwabeng-Akropong and Akropong town roads; 22-kilometre Asuom-Subi-Kade road; 27.2-kilometre Akropong-Pramkese-Adankrono road and the upgrading of the 30-kilometre Anwiankwanta-Obuasi road.

Others are 23.3-kilometre Mampong-Kofiase road;seven-kilometre Nsuta-Besposo road,71-kilometre Salaga-Bimbila road; and 30-kilometre Kwadaso-Trabuom road.

The rest are the upgrading of the 17-kilometre Atronie-Mim road and the 30.2-kilometre Odumasi-Adenta-Badu road; the rehabilitation of 21-kilometre Adankrono-Kade-New Abrem road (Lot 1); and the 22.4-kilometre Kade-New Abrem road (Lot 2).

The Ministry of Finance in a press statement issued by the Public Relations Unit in Accra yesterday and copied to the Ghanaian Times said the approved projects would see the reconstruction, rehabilitation and upgrading of road networks spanning 381.3 kilometres in the Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo, Eastern and Northern Regions of Ghana.

“The approval of the funding commitment for the 14 projects is subject to section 33(1) of Ghana’s Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, (Act 921), which requires a yearly breakdown of each project as well as detailed information on all on-going projects. The PFM Act 921 also requires a complete assessment of all projects for efficiency and impacts,” the statement said.

It said the multi-year commitment for the Ministry of Roads and Highways would be funded through the medium-term budgetary allocation, covering the period between 2019 and 2023 and said the concerned ministry “is expected to provide the required information, as stipulated by the PFM Act, by July 15, 2019”.

The statement said apart from insisting on strict adherence to procurement processes as enshrined in the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act 2016 (Act 914), the Ministry of Finance had also requested the Ministry of Roads and Highways to submit all projects’ contracts for inclusion in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework.

