Government to shift focus on industrialisation –Minister

The Minister of Business Development, Mr. Mohammed Awal, has reiterated the government’s commitment to create a conducive environment for private businesses to thrive.

Speaking at the third Ghana-Hungarian Business Forum in Accra, he noted more attention would be paid to industrialisation and job creation in subsequent years, following the implementation of positive macro-economic policies by government.

The forum, which sought to discuss business opportunities in both countries, attracted Hungarian trade delegation, members of the Ghanaian-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, Association of Ghana Industries, among other entrepreneurs.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said the Hungarian community was ready to connect with their Ghanaian counterparts in the areas of agriculture, agro-processing, commerce, creative-arts, health and education.

He added they needed to formulate good policies to help reduce the cost of doing business in both countries.

KRIF Ghana Limited, distributors of office stationary and equipment, participated in the event and launched a state-of-the-art device to enable companies to generate relevant data and feedback from their customers.

The “Customer Feedback System”, developed by Aquis Innovo Limited in Hungary, would enable businesses monitor overall performance and customer satisfaction in relation to products and services they provide.

Rev. Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana, noted the importance of feedback to business, hence the company’s effort to invest in financial and human capital to make the customer feedback system available in the country.

“The device is ideal for performance measurement, and guarantees confidentiality and objectivity in data gathering and can be an important source for providing vital human resource statistics,” he added.

The system, described as user friendly, comes with innovative features including, a touchscreen, webcam, keyboard, Wifi, among others.

