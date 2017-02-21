GOVERNMENT FIRST BUDGET AND THE EXPECTATIONS OF GHANAIANS

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured Ghanaians that the first budget of the government will contain well-thought through policies to put the ailing Ghanaian economy back on track.

He said Ghanaians reposed confidence in him to turn the dwindling fortunes of the country around and promised that he will not disappoint.

He acknowledged the fact the economy inherited from the previous government was not in the best of shape but said “we were going to fix it. We have outlined a number of prudent policies and measures which are contained in our first budget to be read on March 2”.

The President, who was speaking to the Ghanaian community resident in Banjul, The Gambia, on Saturday after attending the inaugural ceremony of The Gambian President, reiterated the position that the government through its economic policies will make Ghana great again.

The President’s assurance, coming few days before the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta presents the maiden economic policies and budget statement of the new government to Parliament, must be a welcoming news.

As a matter of fact, Ghanaians are very expectant and would be glad to have a budget that will provide some comfort at this difficult time.

In the past few years, Ghanaians have experienced some harsh economic conditions and have hope that the government will draw up a budget and policies that can make life more meaningful and bearable.

Fortunately, the government, then in opposition made promises to the citizenry and it is now time to redeem those promises.

We have no doubt that the government will keep its promises of reducing taxes, rolling out free SHS policy, and providing social interventions for the people.

As said by the President, Ghanaians have a lot of confidence in him to turn the economy around that is why they voted massively for him in the last general elections.

The only way for the government to justify the confidence reposed in it, is to revive the economy and to provide jobs for the teaming youth of the country.

There is no doubt that youth unemployment is a major challenge confronting the country and everyone will be looking forward to the government to re-engineer the economy that will create conditions for creating jobs for the youth.

We are looking forward to a budget that will give us hope and the belief that Ghana is capable of developing and becoming competitive again.