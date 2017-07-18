Gomoa West Assembly owes 1.7 million cedis to companies

Mr Bismark Basie Nkum, the Gomoa West District Chief Executive (DCE), says the assembly owed GH¢1.7 million to companies and organisations.

The GH¢1,770,095.50 was outstanding debts payment for 131 projects awarded to contractors under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

He said these were made up of 125 District Assembly Common Fund projects, four special projects and two District Development Fund Projects, some of which started as far back as 2009.

Mr Nkum said he also inherited a debt of GH¢265,000 being the Assembly’s 40 per cent contribution to the purchase of 72 outboard motors for which the fishermen were to pay 60 per cent of the total cost whilst the assembly was to pay 40 per cent.

“This brings the total indebtedness to GH¢2,035,695.50,” he said.

On revenue mobilisation, Mr Nkum hinted that the assembly’s Internally Generated Fund amounted to 50 per cent of its annual revenue as at June 2017.

He expressed concern about the numerous land and chieftaincy disputes at Gomoa Mankoadze, Gomoa Dago and other towns in the district and urged the litigants to endeavour to smoke the peace pipe to enhance socio-economic advancement of the area.

He said the construction of the Gomoa Afransi-Gomoa Dawurampong road is one of the top priorities of government to ensure transportation of goods and services.

Mr K.N. Okyere, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, called on the members to educate their communities on the need to reduce chieftaincy and land disputes in the area.