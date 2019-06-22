Gomoa East MP supports 2,300 fishermen with premix fuel

About 2,300 fishermen in the Central Region received 35,000 litres of premix fuel from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa East, Mr Kojo Asemanyi, at the weekend.

At Nyanyano, the MP donated 21,5,00 litres of premix to fishermen, and those at Gomoa Fetteh received 13,500 litres of the product.

The fishermen, who operate 450 canoes, received the fuel to enable them start fishing, after the closed season for fishing from May 15 to June 15, this year, has ended.

The closed season was instituted by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development to ensure the replenishing of fish stock in the sea.

Speaking to journalists after the donation, Mr Asemanyi commended the fishermen for patiently adhering to the closed season for fishing.

According to the MP, he decided to assist the fishermen because they had lost income during the one-month closed season.

Mr Asemanyi cautioned them against illegal fishing, including the use of light for fishing, carbide, DDT, dynamite, and unapproved nets.

He called on the ministry to institute an award for fishermen who would keep their landing beach clean.

Mr Asemanyi indicated that the Nyanano road has been awarded on contract, adding that work would be completed by the end of the year, to facilitate socio-economic activities.

The chief fishermen of Nyanyano, Nana Afful Awortse II, and Nana Obrenu Dagum III, of Gomoa Fetteh, thanked the MP for supporting the fishermen.

He assured the MP that the fishermen would support government to implement policies on the fishing industry.

The National Chairman of Premix Fuel committee, Nii Lante Barnarman, said the fishermen who operate trawlers would start the closed season for fishing from August to September, this year.

He advised the fishermen to report their colleagues who would involve in illegal fishing to the police for the necessary action.

From: Daniel Amoo, Fetteh