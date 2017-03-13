Golf: MTN Invitational April 18

MTN Ghana has announced that its first Invitational tourney for 2017 will take place on Saturday, April 18.

Known as the ‘MTN Invitational tournament’ it will be hosted by the Takoradi Sports Club with about 80 golfers mainly from the Western and Central regions as well as from other parts of the country in attendance.

Play format is Short Gun – Stable ford Play.

Golfers will compete in various prize categories to win the exciting prizes at stake.

MTN promises to give all players a memorable experience during this highly prestigious tournament. We’re looking forward to hosting all our Special Guests,” a member of the organiSers said.