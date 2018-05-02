Golf: 61st Asantehene Open tees off today

The Vodafone 61st Asantehene Open Golf Championship is set to tee-off today at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

The event, which is the official open golf tournament of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is considered one of the unique golf championships in the country and the sub-region.

Vodafone’s Enterprise Unit signed a five-year sponsorship deal with the organisers of the tournament (Royal Golf Club, Kumasi) in 2017, following one of the most successfully staged events in the history of the competition.

The Asantehene is expected to perform the ceremonial tee-off at this year’s event, which will be graced by several dignitaries including government officials, corporate executives, businessmen and women as well as professional and amateur golfers across the country and sub-region.

Furthermore, Vodafone has indicated its readiness to reinforce its commitment to Asanteman with a host of activities throughout the entire month of May.

The company has unveiled a list of programmes including health screening, digital educational awareness, SME clinics, enterprise customer visits and a royal dinner in a comprehensive dedication to the kingdom.

Yolanda Cuba, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana said: “The Asantehene Golf Open is the only tournament of its kind in the country and the sub-region and we are excited to be a part of it. Our involvement last year brought a renewed sense of awareness across the entire region and this year will be an even better experience.”

The tournament will end on Sunday.