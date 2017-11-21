GOLDEN Star Resources to receive 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award

GOLDEN Star Resources Limited has been selected for the 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award by the Prospectors and Developments Association of Canada (PDAC).

Selected by PDAC’s Board of Directors, the award recognises an organisation that demonstrates outstanding initiative, leadership, and accomplishment in establishing and maintaining good relations with local communities and in protecting and preserving the natural environment during an exploration programme or operation of a mine.

Golden Star will be honoured at an awards ceremony to be held during PDAC’s annual convention in Toronto on March 6, 2018.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Star, Sam Coetzer, in a statement issued by the company expressed excitement at the honour done his outfit.

“We are very proud to receive the PDAC 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award. Responsible mining is at the heart of our company and we are committed to working with the highest level of respect for the communities and environments in which we operate,” he said.

According to Mr Coetzer, the award does not belong to Golden Star, “but to all of our partners in Ghana, and to them I give my deepest thanks for working alongside us to create long term, sustainable value for all of our stakeholders.”

Golden Star has received several awards for its corporate responsibility efforts in the past.

Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated on the prolific Ashanti Gold Belt in Ghana, West Africa.