Golden Arms set for Africa title defence

The national arm wrestling team, Golden Arms, is confident of defending the African title they won last year as they prepare to leave for this year’s championships in Bamako, Mali.

The reigning African champions, who won over 80 medals when the event was hosted in Accra last year, have wrapped up preparations and are beaming with confidence ahead of the event scheduled for July 11-18.

The team is expected to leave the country on Thursday for the competition.

During a media workout at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, both athletes and officials remain poised to making the nation proud in Bamako.

President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Charles Osei Asibey announced that team Ghana would be represented by 10 athletes looking forward to winning 20 medals in all.

He said, the number of athletes that would represent the country have quality to deliver at the championship.

“Due to financial constraints we would only send 10 athletes but of a certainty, they would win us about 20 medals in order to defend our title, “he stated.

He added that, the athletes are in fine shape and would do very well in Bamako and called for support from all Ghanaians.

He expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kofikrom Pharmacy and other organisations that supported in ensuring that team Ghana travelled for the competition.

The workout was also used to unveil Club Consult represented by former Ghana international, Yusif Chibsah as the official kit sponsors of the Golden Arms.

He later presented sets of jerseys to the team.

According to Chibsah, the gesture was aimed at affirming the outfit’s commitment to the development of sports in the country.

“We do not only support football; we are committed to supporting other disciplines. This is just the beginning; we would come on board to ensure the total growth of sports in the country,” he stressed.

Team Manager, Richard Aboagye Appiah, also thanked the sponsors for the support, adding that, they would make the nation proud.

According to the team captain, Edward Asamoah, they have trained and prepared very well for the competition and would definitely bring home medals.

