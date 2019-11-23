Gold Fields/PGA Golf tournament launched … competition tees off Dec. 4

GOLDFields Ghana and the Professional Golfers Association of Ghana (PGA) on Thursday launched the 6th edition of their annual Gold Fields /PGA Golf tournament in Accra with a promise of an explosive and keenly contested edition.

Expected to tee-off from December 4-7 on the mining firm’s lush 18-hole Golf Course at Damang in the Western Region, it will be a converging point for 64 talented professional golfers across the country that must battle fiercely with 14 other professionals across the continent coming from Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo,Zimbabwe, Senegal and Gabon for honours.

The series will involve three separate competitions involving amateurs, professionals and the seniors.

Organisers have boosted the financial package, with the winner of the professional series expected to receive GH¢40, 000, a GH¢5,000 increase on the 2018 cash prize.

The winning prize for the seniors is also pegged at GH¢9, 000, with GH¢140,000 as the total cash prize to be doled out.

The increase in the financial package will certainly serve as a booster for the golfers setting the stage for an electrifying series.

Defending champion Kodjo Barni, who also won the 2017 edition’s attempt at a cup hat-trick, will come under massive threat from Vincent Toga (2014, 2016 winner) and Amos Kobbinah (2016 winner).

For the second time in a row, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, an ardent golfer himself, will grace the occasion joined by other dignitaries including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gold Fields Ghana Nick Holland.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Chair of Gold Fields Ghana, Alfred Baku, stated that the vision that led to the formation of the competition six years ago was gradually being realised.

“We are achieving the vision that led us to conceive the idea of this tournament as we can clearly see an improvement in the professionals’ games with regardto their discipline.

I’m glad that our tournament is shaping our professionals in various aspects of the game,” he stated.

He added that the competition had lifted the standard of golf in the country and led to international laurels for professionals Vincent Toga and Amos Cobblah.

According to MrBaku, the larger vision of his outfit and their partners for the sport was to get Ghana’s finest golf players to represent the country in highly rated international Golf tournaments globally like former world number one, South African Ernie Els.

He encouraged other corporate bodies to venture into the sport as it abounds with talent that can only be unearthed through such initiatives.

On his part, President of the Professional Golfers Association of Ghana, Kwame Mintah, advised golfers to embark on early preparations as the golf course had been modified to make it harder for golfers with some of the straight holes shifted into valleys and over water.

