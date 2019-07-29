GOC secures funding for Olympic Complex at Amasaman

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), President, Ben Nunoo Mensah has disclosed that funds has been secured for the completion of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Olympic Complex at Amasaman.

The project, when completed would serve as a centre of excellence for the youth across the country.

He made the disclosure at the GOC’s Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

Consequently, the GOC boss hinted the formation of a five-member committee to see to the completion of the project.

“We have started work on the site by clearing the place at a cost of GH¢35,000 by Decker Engineering. We also managed to get ANOCA to revive their interest in the complex and made a promise to invest 150,000 dollars into it once it gets started,” he stated.

He said, ANOCA have requested for new drawings so they can also make some inputs to fit its intended purpose and the IOC has also agreed in principle to support the development of the project and have requested for the drawings and quantities to make an input.

”We have received about GH¢45,000 sponsorship from Cocoa from Ghana and GH¢50,000 from PaySwitch Ghana for the project.

“For now, I can say that the Amasaman site which was once a forest has been turned into a community park with football, netball and volleyball facilities where the youth from Amasaman and its surroundings go for sports and keep-fit activities,” he stressed.

According to the GOC President, Ghana now enjoys a very cordial and fruitful relationship with ANOCA and completed discussions to institute an Africa Sports Awards.

He called on sporting federations to come together and work towards achieving a common goal regarding their participation in international competitions.

The GOC, he said, would continue working to ensure that every discipline is provided with the necessary assistance to develop.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE