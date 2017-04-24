GOC president donates to secretariat … 2 others give to GOC

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah has presented a brand new motorbike worth GH?3,600 to the GOC Secretariat.

The motorbike was received on behalf of the GOC by its treasurer, Mr Frederick Otu Lartey.

According to the President, the donation was aimed at facilitating movements and running of administrative duties of the GOC’s messenger.

He added that it was also a way of showing leadership by example and called on other corporate bodies to come on board to support sports development in the country through the GOC.

Also, the Secretariat took delivery 22 new swivel chairs and 30 conference chairs worth GH¢10,000 for its conference room from Mobility International.

Addressing the media Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mobility International, Muhammed Abid, expressed his company’s delight to be part of the GOC.

He said as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), they will continue to partner the GOC in the development and promotion of sports in the country.

Twellium Industries Limited, producers of Rush Energy drink and Verna Mineral Water together with Planet range of drinks and American Cola also presented some of their products to the GOC office.

According to them, they are in line to becoming the official beverage sponsor of the GOC.

Head of Marketing at the Twellium Industries, Ali Ajami, told the media that his company was still in talks with the executives of the GOC to agree on a figure for their sponsorship.

He mentioned that his company was part of the success chalked by the National Weightlifting Team – Black Cranes during their exploits in Malaysia last year for the Commonwealth Championship and also mentioned their support for tennis.

He noted that they will support the GOC to make Ghana proud at international competitions like the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

GOC President, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah thanked the organisations and assured them of the GOC’s support in making the involved brands worthwhile and also called for support from the corporate world.

The President together with other Board Members earlier with the media attaches of the various National Federations to explain the policies of the new GOC and reasons for setting the media attachés.