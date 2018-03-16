GOC launches Tokyo 2020 campaign

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has unveiled its Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot to signify the beginning of Ghana’s preparation and participation in the Games.

It is under theme ‘Tokyo 2020, Ghana for Gold’.

President of the GOC, Ben Nunoo Mensah said Ghana was poised to make a huge impact at the event and would require the efforts of all stakeholders in sports.

The early launch of activities for the multi sports activity, according to the GOC boss, was to create awareness for sponsors to support Ghana’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games followed by the Olympic Games.

He disclosed that the GOC has received tremendous support from the current Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah and was confident Team Ghana would excel at the Games.

Paul Achoe, Chef de mission for Tokyo 2020 recalled that, a Ghanaian boxer, Eddie Blay won a bronze medal in the 1964 Olympic Games Tokyo. In Japan 2020, 56 years down the line, where the first bronze medal was won.

He added that the aim of the GOC is to change that historic performance into a perfect one to ensure that Ghana wins the ultimate.

To achieve that, he said, a strategic planning committee have been put in place to make it possible for medals to be won.

Mr. Achoe said a 13-week programme would be employed to propagate the Tokyo 2020 campaign to build the confidence of athletes to aim for gold and raise funds.

That would include musical shows, football matches, floats and other activations.

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, representative of the Minister of Youth and Sports, pledged the support of the ministry towards a successful campaign.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE