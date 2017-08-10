Go conquer the world -Togbe Sri III tells Dogboe

Togbe Sri III, the Awomefia of the Anlo State, has urged WBO International super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe to make the nation proud by winning the world title.

Dogboe who called on the renowned ruler last week, defeated Argentine fighter, Javier Chacon to defend his WBO International super bantamweight title to become a voluntary challenger for the world title held by Jesse Magdelano.

The aim of the visit was to thank the Anlo Overlord for his support over the years and also seek his blessing and that of their ancestors as they challenge for the world title.

Togbe Sri III, a cousin to the late grandfather of the boxer, Rev. E.M.C Dogboe, congratulated the boxer for the successful defense of the title but cautioned that the road ahead was difficult and advised that they work harder to attain glory for the nation.

According to the Anlo ruler, the might of Anlo and spirits of their ancestors will always be with him as he embarks on the audacious journey to rule the world in his division.

Togbe Sri III expressed confidence in Dogboe’s ability and urged him to go and conquer the world because he has displayed qualities of world champions, adding that, it was not a mistake that he is yet to taste a defeat despite the number of crack fights he has been engaged in.

“As you prepare to fight for the title, I can assure you that the might of Anlo and the spirits of our ancestors shall be with you in battle. You will claim the world title and bring it to Ghana.”

He said the state of Anlo will continue to support the boxer and seek God’s favour on him and cautioned against negative vices that could derail the progress made so far in his career.

“One thing I will tell you my son is that alcohol and women should not occupy your mind. Continue to remain humble, disciplined and never forget you God.”

By Andrew Nortey