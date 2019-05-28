GNPC provides 10 boreholes to c’nities in UER



The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has funded the construction of 10 boreholes with hand-pumps in some selected districts in the Upper East Region, to help mitigate the acute shortage of potable water in the area.

The communities include Misiga, Kutanga, Sagabo, Naa Gbewa Primary and Asikiri in the Bawku Municipal; Ayopia, Nyariga–Nayire and Adakurum in the Bongo District and Kantaga; Piisa Kpasaas and Kasiesa Yimona in the Builsa South District.

Speaking at the symbolic commissioning ceremony at the Sagabo community in the Bawku Municipal on Thursday, the Executive Director of the GNPC, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, explained that the management of the GNPC decided to establish a full unit called the GNPC Foundation to solely be in charge of the Corporate Social Responsibility aspect of the corporation.

The Executive Director said that the Foundation had over the years complemented the efforts of the government in the development of the country, adding that the Foundation recently sponsored 200 Ghanaian students including those in the Upper East Region to travel to Cuba to study medicine.

He indicated that apart from that the Foundation last year supported the government in the implementation of the Free Senior High School Programme by building 45 six -unit classroom blocks.

The Executive Director stated that the Foundation had three pillars including Education and Training, and the Environment and Social Amenities Unit and indicated that the provision of the water facilities fell under the Environment and Social Amenities Unit.

He disclosed that last year the Foundation earmarked 100 boreholes to be constructed in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions of Ghana and noted that the inauguration of the 10 boreholes formed part of that activity.

Dr Eduah stated that the Foundation would continue to complement the government’s efforts in prosecuting its development agenda, to help improve upon the livelihood of Ghanaians, adding that plans were far advanced to inaugurate the construction of a number of school building projects funded by the foundation.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Ms Paulina Patience Abayage, whose speech was read for her by the BawkuMunicipal Chief,Hajia Hawa Ninchemah, praised the Foundation for the support and stated that it would help improve upon human lives in the region.

She noted that the government was doing all it could to help address the challenges confronting the water, sanitation and the hygiene sector and appealed to the beneficiary communities to take good care of the water projects to prolong their lifespan.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, SAGABO