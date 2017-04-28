GNPC, Cocobod support McDan championship

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Cocobod have partnered Mcdan Shipping Company for the organization of this year’s McDan 2017 tennis championship currently going on at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This year’s championship has attracted close to a 100 players drawn from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Benin and other countries with the West Africa sub-region.

GNPC and Cocobod are the latest to join the bandwagon of sponsors for what has become the biggest tennis competition in Ghana.

Officials of the two companies announced the deal this week, explaining that it was their contribution to make the competition bigger and better.

“We are in to compliment the effort of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) and McDan for the good work they are doing. We are aware of the challenges in organizing events of this magnitude and we feel our support will go a long way in projecting Ghana as a big sporting nation,” the officials said.

By Times Sports Reporter