GNPC board sworn in

Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko has tasked the newly sworn in board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to explore the possibilities of increasing Ghana’s oil and gas potentials.

Mr. Agyarko said Ghana’s search for oil and gas must not end after the discovery of oil from the Jubilee fields because the stock of the commodity will begin to decline in the next two decades.

Swearing in the seven-member board of the GNPC in Accra yesterday, the Energy Minister said they have a duty to embark on an aggressive oil exploration agenda in the identifiable potential oil blocks in the Central, Eastern and Volta basins.

He said since Ghana discovered oil, the contribution of the commodity to the economy of the country could not be underestimated for which reason more needed to be added to the stock.

Resources of the oil and gas sector, he emphasised, needed to be harnessed and used judiciously for the benefit of the citizenry, adding that the government remained firmly committed to that.

Mr. Agyarko indicated that as an institution, the GNPC had the capacity to attract the best brains for effective administration “but in so doing, it must attract the cheapest money as it goes into negotiations to sign exploration deals for the country.”

He said it was incumbent on them to market Ghana’s energy space to the world and pledged of government’s commitment to giving them the needed support for the discharge of their duties.

Chief Director of the Energy Ministry, Professor Thomas Mbaa Akabzaa in his remarks entreated the board to follow laid down structures in their new role and be sincere to the country in line with the oaths they swore.

He urged them to demonstrate their willingness to serve the GNPC in particular and the country at large beyond the ceremony.

Chairman of the Board, Mr. Fredy Blay, on behalf of his colleagues assured of their unwavering commitment to work with all stakeholders to ensure the dream of Ghana becoming the major oil and gas hub in the West Africa sub-region was attained.

Other members of the board are Prof J.S. Nabila, Dr. K.K. Sarpong, Mr. Martin Kwabena Kwakye, Nana Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, Mr. Yaw Kyei and Nana Adjoa Hackman.

By Julius Yao Petetsi