GNFS holds pulling-out ceremony for Brown Gaisi



Retired (Rtd) Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Okoforogya Nana Dr Albert Brown Gaisie was last Friday, pulled out from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at a colourful but solemn ceremony held in Accra.

The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Obed Boama Akwa, Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, Editor of Ghanaian Times, Mr David Agbenu, chiefs as well as representatives from other security agencies.

Former CFO Dr Brown Gaisie was enlisted into the GNFS as officer cadet and graduated with the rank of Divisional Officer Grade II in 1989.

During his tenure, he served in various capacities as the Regional Commander of the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern regions, Director of Rural Fire, Director of Research, Development and Monitoring, Director of Operations, acting Chief Fire Officer in October 2010 and was later appointed as the Chief Fire Officer in December 2014.

On his achievements, Dr Brown Gaisie facilitated the release of GH₵1 million to the Service as rent advance, ensured the supply of fire tenders, recovery trucks from Exim Bank, the rehabilitation of the first ever medical screening programme for 600 personnel, first ever awards for media and personnel and the acquisition of a 40-acre land at Duayaw Nkwanta for the construction of Fire Science College, among others.

At his official retirement ceremony, CFO Nana Dr Brown Gaisie charged personnel of the Service to be tolerant, disciplined and patient in the discharge of their duties.

“Fire Service job is an art of science, engineering and an art of tactical and strategic discipline, so if you are not discipline, you cannot be part of the Fire Service,” he stressed.

Recounting some of his memories in the Service, he said despite the challenges he was confronted with, leadership was about having the ability to organise resources for people and not about authority, adding that “occupying a position does not mean you own it, whatever you have now is not your property, once you are here you will exit one day.”

The Okofrogya advised fire personnel to build their capacities to meet the changing trends of science and technology, emphasising, “your attitude will take you to the ultimate as technology and science advances, let’s build our capacities and exhibit tolerance and patience.”

He urged government to implement recommendations and findings from committee reports and include retired officers in decision making, emphasising, “we need to demystify the culture that when you retire you are seen as an outsider.”

Mr Henry Quartey who read a speech on behalf of the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, described Nana Dr Gaisie as an illustrious son of Ghana whose hard work and dedication had led to drastic improvement in fire safety management in the country.

He said the tenure of the retired CFO saw many innovations, which had resulted in the general improvement of the Service.

Mr Quartey said the efforts of distinguished leaders needed to be recognised as they inspired the young ones to strive and follow.

He urged fire personnel to demonstrate high sense of loyalty, dedication, devotion and professionalism to achieve various organisational objectives.

He further charged them to be more cohesive to enable them to forge ahead as a more united Service that was ready to deliver world class service to citizens.

Mr Quartey reiterated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to provide the needed resources and logistics to the GNFS to help them carry out their legal mandate professionally.

He further enjoined them to remain focused and desist from resorting to the media with their grievances without first using laid down channels to resolve them.

Mr Quartey on behalf of the sector minister congratulated Nana Dr Brown Gaisie for his selfless service to humanity and country.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Edwin Ekow Blankson, on his part, commended his predecessor for his remarkable and immense contribution to the welfare of personnel of the Service, saying, “your achievements are visible for everyone to acknowledge.”



