GNFS conducts fire audit on high-rise buildings

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has conducted fire audits on some-high rise buildings in Accra to ascertain their preparedness in the event of a fire outbreak.

This forms part of the efforts of GNFS to reduce the rate of fire outbreaks in the country.

The auditing, which lasted for about four hours, involved senior personnel including the public relations officer of the GNFS, Bill Anaglatey and the operations manager of GNFS, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Julius Kuunour.

The team inspected the building and premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cedi House and Volta River Authority (VRA) head office.

The exercise was also to brief occupants of the buildings on some fire safety measures and what to do in case there was a fire outbreak to save lives and property.

Addressing the media after the inspection, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Julius Kuunour stated that, his outfit would embark on unannounced visits to various offices to inspect their fire safety equipment, lighting systems and emergency exits, adding that a simulation exercise would also be conducted.

He explained that, it was very necessary for Ghanaians to take fire safety measures serious.

Describing fire outbreaks as disastrous, he noted that, most fire outbreaks in the country could be avoided if people take precaution and comply with the standards of the GNFS.

The Deputy Chief Fire Officer said his outfit would not relent on its efforts to reduce fire outbreaks, especially at the markets.

He advised Ghanaians to equip their homes and offices with fire safety equipments because “fire prevention is a collective responsibility.”

“We will do our part as fire fighters but individuals at home and their various work places also have roles to play in preventing fire outbreaks so let us all come together to make fire outbreak a thing of the past,” he advised.

By Raissa Sambou and Joyceline Natally Cudjoe

