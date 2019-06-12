GNAT donates life jackets to teachers in Island communities

THE Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) on Monday, donated 35 life jackets valued at GH¢4,000, to basic school teachers in seven island communities in the Keta municipality.

The beneficiary teachers commute daily from their places of residence elsewhere in the municipality to schools in Bomigo, Genui, Fuveme, Hatorgodo, Wenyagor, Lawoshime and Agorviwofe.

The jackets were presented by Mr Thomas Mensah, Head of Membership Education Department of GNAT, Accra, to Mr David Kattah, Volta Regional GNAT Chairman, at the river bank at Tunu, prior to a tour of the islands by the GNAT team.

Mr Mensah said that the safety of teachers in the deprived communities were of paramount concern to the association, adding, “It is only when our teachers feel safe at their duty posts that they can deliver quality education.”

Mr Mensah stated that GNAT would provide more life jackets and other necessities to teachers in the area soon, to boost their performance in the classrooms.

Pursuant to that, he said that the association was looking into the possibility of acquiring a modern vessel on the river, for use exclusively by teachers in the area.

Mr Mensah gave the assurance that GNAT would constantly be in touch with basic schools in deprived communities, and attend to their needs in pursuance of the fourth Sustainable Development Goal.

At Bomigo, the Assistant Headmaster of the E.P. Basic School, Mr James Atideku thanked GNAT for the support, saying the gesture was highly touching.

The jackets, he said, would definitely help to boost the morale of the teachers and enhance their output, saying: “We hope GNAT officials will visit us here regularly to identify our challenges at first hand and assist us accordingly.”

The assistant headmaster appealed to GNAT for sports kits to support extra-curricular activities in the school, stressing, “In spite of the deprivation, we do very well during competitions with other schools, so we will surely get to greater heights when we are supported with the kits.”

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, TUNU