GNAT condemns Director for canning a teacher

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has condemned the action of the Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Enyonam Afi Amefuga for canning a teacher in class.

According to the association, the Education Director could have exercised circumspection taking into consideration of the fact that there exist codes of conduct in the teaching profession.

It has therefore called on the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), to as a matter of urgency; bring her to order so that the incident would not be repeated in future.

It has also called on the director to render an unqualified apology to their colleague for humiliating her in front of her pupils.

The education director is reported to have canned a class-two female teacher for canning some of her pupils who showed up in class late to write their end of term examination on Wednesday, April 5.

However a press release issued by Mrs. Amefuga denied canning the teacher, explaining that she was only demonstrating to her how to cane the pupils.

Commenting on the issue at the fifth quadrennial delegates’ conference of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipal Secretariat, the Central Regional Secretary of GNAT, Mr. William Abaidoo, said the action of the director was unfounded and uncalled for in the status of GES. GNA