Glitz and glamour at Rhythms on Da Runway

Fashion aficionados on Saturday exhibited exclusive designs at the well-attended Rhythms on Da Runway, dubbed,‘The Year of Return edition’ held at the iconic Osu Castle.

Ahead of the show, the brain behind the event, Kofi OkyereDarko, affectionately called KOD, told The Spectator, that this year’s edition would be memorable, a prediction which was corroborated by patrons on the night.















The event, which is arguably Ghana’s biggest fashion show, saw some celebrities and other influencers, throng the Osu Castle with the latest style of clothing, hair decoration, among others.

The event saw many models hit the runway with their eye-catching catwalk, amidst smiles and applause.

The designs displayed were from esteemed people likeYartel-Ghana, Ophelia Crossland-Ghana, Mudi-Nigeria, Palse-South Africa, Velma’s Accessories-Ghana, JésuSégun-The UK, Nineteen57, Lumiere Couture-Ghana, Abrantie, and StephhappGh.

The night was interspersed with music from the likes of Obrafour, Pat Thomas, Joe Mettle, Epixode, Paulina Oduro, Cina Soul, Trigmatic, and Stonebwoy.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme