Glico Healthcare adjudged 3rd fastest growing company

Glico Healthcare, a leading private health insurance company in Ghana, has been adjudged the third fastest growing company at the just ended Ghana Investments Promotions Centre’s 2016 Ghana Club 100 Awards Ranking.

Glico Healthcare is ranked number 16 on Ghana’s most prestigious top100 Ghanaian companies ranking for 2016, a shoot-up from its 41st position at last year’s 2015 ranking.

In addition, Glico Healthcare emerged the leader in the health insurance sector for the 2016 Ranking Awards.

Commenting on the awards the Business Development Manager for Glico Healthcare, Ms. Maame Afriyie Boachie said, “It is indeed gratifying to see that our resolute commitment to offer the best of customised solutions to our customers has yielded positive rewards. I therefore dedicate these awards first to our customers and secondly to the GLICO team that works with passion to deliver unparalleled value to customers”.

The Scheme Administrator for Glico Healthcare, Ms. Harriet Tenge was full of admiration for her team for going the extra mile daily to deliver on customer expectations.

“Our clients today have become sophisticated and demand quality service as a standard for business operations. Although challenging, we work daily to innovate processes and new systems that meet their needs and exceed their expectations. We grow because our clients have confidence in our service delivery and that is one reason we are motivated to go the extra mile to deliver value,” she said.

Another GLICO company ranked in the 2016 GIPC Club 100 ranking table was Glico General that placed 95th, from its 2015 position of 97 in the 2015 ranking table.

