GLICO General appoints Head of National Sales

The Managing Director of GLICO General Insurance Co. Ltd. (GLICO GENERAL), Mr Andrew Achampong-Kyei has appointed Mrs Angela Asante as Head of National Sales.

The appointment is in line with the new Managing Director’s ambition to take GLICO GENERAL to higher heights in the non-life sector ranking.

Prior to Mrs Asante’s appointment as Head of National Sales, she was the Head of Reinsurance at GLICO GENERAL; a position she held for four years and consistently added value to the business year on year.

Mrs Angela Asante joined GLICO GENERAL in 2011 having worked with Santander Bank PLC, United Kingdom as a Retail Banker for close to three years.

She has extensive work experience in the insurance industry and has progressively attained different roles at GLICO GENERAL.

Before becoming the Head of Reinsurance, Mrs Asante was the Head of the Retail Workgroup department at GLICO GENERAL responsible for individual business lines and customer service delivery.

Mrs Asante is a Chartered Insurer and an Associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute, United Kingdom. She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Northampton University, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Currently, Mrs Asante is the General Secretary of the Chartered Insurers Ladies Association of Ghana (CILAG) and a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG).

